Israeli public broadcaster Kan is remaking British entertainment format Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds.

The network has commissioned Red Arrow-backed production company July August Productions to produce the local version of the format. The show, which is now in production, will see ten senior residents of the Bait Bakfar care home in the central district of Israel, brought together with ten four-year-olds for six weeks. It will launch on the fledgling channel later this year.

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds was created and produced by CPL Productions for Channel 4 in the UK, and has recently completed its second season.

Red Arrow Studios International has sold the format to a range of territories including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia and Germany.

Amit Stretiner, Managing Director of July August Productions, said, “When we were pitching ’Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds’ to Israeli TV executives, we were overwhelmed by the level of interest and passion for this show. Like many countries, Israel’s aging population is increasing, and how we care for our elderly citizens is becoming an increasingly important issue. We are delighted that Kan has commissioned this exciting format for Israel.”

Tal Fraifeld, VP of programming at Kan, added, “Looking after our elderly is a pressing social issue, and this format is a radical way of bringing the generations together for mutual benefit. We can’t wait to see the results of the experiment and share them with Kan viewers”.