Justin Kirk is set as the male lead opposite Jennifer Morrison in Under the Bridge, CBS’ drama pilot from Mistresses executive producer Rina Mimoun and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun and directed by Victoria Mahoney, centers on surgeon Caitlin Lanchaster (Morrison). When a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband Michael (Kirk) and their friends, Caitlin rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her marriage.

Kirk’s Michael is a charming, affable “natural leader who loves the limelight” and just happens to be one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the state. Michael is a real mover and shaker in the private practice he founded some years back with his and Caitlin’s best friends, Dan, Charlie and Ameni. Always the class clown, Michael is learning that his irreverent and sometimes inappropriate behavior have landed him in hot water, and the hospital they are aligned with wants him booted out.

David Ajala, Sarayu Blue and Reggie Lee co-star in the pilot, which Mimoun and Mahoney executive produce with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Andy Botwin on eight seasons of the hit Showtime series Weeds, Kirk most recently starred opposite Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell in Adam McKay’s Oscar-winning Vice. His other recent credits include feature Molly’s Game and a recurring on Showtime’s Kidding opposite Jim Carrey and Judy Greer. Kirk is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.