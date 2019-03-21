EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni, the Jane the Virgin co-star whose feature film directorial debut Five Feet Apart hit theaters last weekend, has signed with WME and Management 360.

Five Feet Apart, the romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as teenagers with terminal illnesses who meet at the hospital and fall in love, opened via CBS Films and Lionsgate in third place at the domestic box office last week, over-indexing at the top end of its tracking; it has grossed $15.7 million to date.

Baldoni also produced the pic via Wayfarer Entertainment, the cause-driven studio he co-founded with a focus on inspirational content for television, digital, and film. The outfit recently sold a majority stake and has been provided a $25 million content fund to ramp up output.

The actor-director-producer will next helm Warner Bros’ Clouds, based on the book Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, about her son teenage son Zach, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2012 and given a year to live. He starting writing songs, and one, “Clouds,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes singles chart the same week he passed away.

Jane the Virgin returns for its fifth and final season March 27 on the CW.