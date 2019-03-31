Judge Jeanine Pirro was back on Fox News Saturday night after a two-week absence, calling on those who concocted the Russian collusion investigation to get “behind-the-bars justice.”

Pirro had been off the air after questioning whether Rep. Ilhan Omar was more loyal to Muslim Sharia law than to the US Constitution. She was yanked after Fox and others condemned the remarks.

Despite the enforced vacation, Pirro’s opening statement held nothing back, as she asked for something to be done about those whose actions led to the Robert Mueller investigation.

“Unless we make an example of the traitorous, treasonous group that accused Donald Trump of being an agent of the Russian government and as they spewed their hate I want to know who the unmasking, who did the leaking and if we don’t have a consequence of the highest level of government are not held responsible for this then it is a blueprint for a future effort to overthrow the government,” Pirro said.

“Don’t be satisfied with the Mueller report. This is bound to happen again because these arrogant, condescending, leaking lying haters of you and me and the America that doesn’t have power will do it again unless we stop them in the only way to stop them is with justice, true justice and that is behind-the-bars justice.”

Pirro’s return was touted by fellow Fox host Sean Hannity during an interview with President Donald Trump. However, plans to have her appear on his Friday night show fell through when Pirro had a family emergency, which Hannity revealed at the end of his broadcast.

Pirro’s opener below: