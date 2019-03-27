Hours after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago cops blasted prosecutors’ dismissal of criminal charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett, and prosecutors in Cook County scrambled to do damage control, announcing they think Smollett was not innocent, late-night hosts frolicked in the mess.

“Smollett isn’t being charged with a crime, but he hasn’t officially been exonerated, so if nothing else, he is qualified to be the president of the United States,” Late Late Show host James Corden snarked, adding, “It is impressive that one person might be too much drama for Empire.“

Meanwhile, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel told JKL viewers “The mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, and the police superintendent are furious that they dropped the charges,” he said.”The mayor says this is a whitewash of justice. But that’s how it’s going nowadays. Everyone we think committed crimes, didn’t. R. Kelly and Felicity Huffman – you’re free to go.”

Added Stephen Colbert of the stunning Smollett development, “Man, Bill Barr has been busy!” referencing Attorney General Barr, whose four-page cut-down of Robert Mueller’s exhaustive report exonerates President Donald Trump of collusion with Russians and obstruction.

Smollett told police he was victim of a hate crime; his assailants says Smollett hired them to stage the incident, paying by check. Smollett, who maintains he’s a victim, said Tuesday’s decision by prosecutors vindicates him.

“Isn’t it a hopeful sign for American that regardless or your race or sexual orientation, all rich famous people get off easily?” The Late Show host enthused.