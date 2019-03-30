Jussie Smollett will not take home an Image Award. The controversial Empire actor, who recently saw hate hoax charges dropped against him in a decision that roiled politicians and the media, lost to fellow nominee Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in the non-televised portion of the awards on Friday, according to ABC News.

Smollett was not in attendance at the Friday awards dinner, but was believed to be in the Los Angeles area and rumored to be going to the banquet.

Image Awards host Anthony Anderson had said he was rooting for Smollett to win the category and hoped to see him at tonight’s final awards presentation, being held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and televised on TV One.