Empire actor Jussie Smollett told reporters outside a Chicago courthouse that he “just wants to get back to work and move on with my life” and continue fighting for justice and equality, but his attorney gave a firm “next question” when asked if Smollett would take any legal recourse against the city of Chicago or the two Osundairo brothers who claimed Smollett took part in a hoax.

Smollett’s attorney, Patricia Brown Holmes, told reporters outside the Chicago courtroom that her client is “a good, solid citizen of the city of Chicago,” and that the money paid by Smollett to the Osundairo brothers was for nutrition and physical training, “exactly what Jussie said.”

The brief press conference took place on a bizarre day in a bizarre case, with all criminal charges against Smollett dismissed and his record expunged.

After Holmes reiterated to reporters that the state’s dismissal of criminal charges was not the result of a plea deal, she explained that Smollett had agreed to forfeit his bond money voluntarily so as to move on with his life. Holmes said the practice was a common one.

Smollett, replacing Holmes at the mics, said, “I just made a couple notes. First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me, who have supported me and who have showed me so much love. No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will be forever grateful.”

The actor continued, “I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I have been truthful and consistent on every level since Day One. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time,” Smollett continued. “Honestly one of the worst of my entire life, but I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn’t.

“Now,” he said, “I’d like nothing more than to get back to work and move on with my life. But make no mistake, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere. So again thank you for all the support. Thank you for faith and thank you to God. Bless you. Thank you very much.”