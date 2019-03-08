Empire star Jussie Smollett’s legal troubles over an alleged false assault just got worse. A grand jury in Chicago on Friday returned 16 federal felony counts of disorderly conduct against the actor, stemming from a “potential hate crime” that he now is said to have falsely reported in late January.

The charges come on top of the state charges Smollett was hit with last month that could see the actor face up to three years in jail. The new federal counts are based on false statements Smollett allegedly made to Chicago PD detectives investigating what seemed to be a racist- and homophobic-based attack on him on January 29.

“Jussie Smollett knew that at the time … there was no reasonable ground for believing that such offenses had been committed,” reads the indictment that came down today.

Each of the new charges carries a potential sentence of up to four years, but realistically, in cases likes this, a plea bargain likely rather than a long-term jail sentence.

