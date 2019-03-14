Sky-owned Jupiter Entertainment has signed an overall co-production deal with veteran producer Chris Deaux and his Two Fifteen West Entertainment.

Under the pact, Deaux will create, develop and produce unscripted programming to be co-produced with Jupiter in the U.S. as well as internationally. Deaux and his team will be based in Los Angeles and work closely with New York-based Allison Wallach, President of Jupiter.

Deaux, who previously had a deal with eOne, has developed and created several successful formats, game shows, docuseries and premium documentaries, including The Rap Game (Lifetime), Atlanta Plastic (Lifetime), Hogs Gone Wild (Discovery), Rods N’ Wheels (Discovery), Married with Secrets (ID), King of Cones (Food) and the original cult hit format Trading Spaces (TLC), among others.

His most recent feature documentary The Last Western was an official opening night selection at SXSW. Via Two Fifteen West, a company he founded in 2016, Deaux has numerous projects in development and is currently in production on a series premiering on History this summer. He has previously created, sold, developed and produced series across for networks including Lifetime, E!, Bravo, Discovery, History, BET, Lifetime, TLC and Oxygen. He also has held key development and executive producer positions at Intuitive Entertainment, Film Garden Entertainment and Banyan Productions.

“Chris has a great eye for breakout talent,” said Wallach. “He will be a huge asset as we continue to diversify our development portfolio and grow our slate of talent led projects.”

“As Two Fifteen West expands, it’s imperative to align ourselves with the best in the business, and Jupiter’s prolific and talented team is just that. From develotpment to post, they are well respected and highly regarded across the board,” said Deaux. “heir incredible infrastructure is the perfect fit as we continue to ramp up production, bringing our slate to series.”

Most recently, Jupiter marked its 400th episode of crime format Snapped (Oxygen) and will premiere the Atlanta Child Murders with Will Packer on ID later this month. This past year, the company has produced 19 series and specials along with development projects and pilots for A&E, VH1, CNBC and other networks.