Juliet Rylance (McMafia, The Knick) has been tapped as the lead in The Hypnotist’s Love Story, ABC’s drama pilot based on the bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. She joins the project’s executive producer Heather Graham, who plays the co-lead, Adan Canto, who plays the male lead, and Jane Seymour, who co-stars.

Written by Katie Wech and directed by Francesca Gregorini, The Hypnotist’s Love Story centers on successful hypnotherapist Ellen (Rylance), who after a string of failed romances is optimistic about her current boyfriend, Patrick (Canto), until he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend Sasha (Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Rylance’s Ellen is a passionate and talented hypnotherapist who has helped countless clients overcome obstacles and achieve their goals, but who has never managed to achieve her own goal of finding lasting romance. That is, until Patrick (Canto) came along…

Wech and Graham executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television. ABC Studios is the studio.

Rylance is best known for her role as Rebecca Harper in the AMC crime-thriller mini-series McMafia whose second season premieres later this year. She also starred as Alison Hawthrone-Price in CBS’s short-lived cult serial killer drama American Gothic. Her other recent TV credits include Steven Soderbergh’s HBO drama series, The Knick and on film in Love After Love and A Dog’s Purpose. Rylance is reped by Gersh and Hamilton Hodell in the UK.