During the Pose panel at PaleyFest, Ryan Murphy revealed tons of news for the hit FX series and he also spilled some casting news about his forthcoming Netflix series The Politician. He announced that Bette Midler and Judith Light will be joining the cast and Pose writer and director Janet Mock will helm an episode.

“That’s my diva update,” he said after making the announcement on the PaleyFest stage.

Last week, it was announced that The Politician is set to premiere on the streaming giant on Sept. 27. The darkly comic show stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, CA, who has known since age 7 that he’s going to be president of the United States. But first, he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected student body president, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Light, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and Midler join an already stacked cast that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.