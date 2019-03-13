The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Wednesday that syndicated court TV mainstay Judge Judy Sheindlin and the godfather of TV chefs Jacques Pépin will be honored with Lifetime Achievement awards at this year’s Daytime Emmys. Both are the first in their TV genres to receive the award, which will be bestowed in May during the 46h annual ceremony.

Nominations in all categories will be announced March 20 live on The Talk on CBS.

Sheindlin’s Judge Judy, which debuted in 2006, has been the No. 1 show in first-run syndication for a decade, averaging 10 million viewers a day for CBS Television Distribution. It’s won three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said. “Judge Judy Sheindlin epitomizes both, shaping one of the mainstay genres of our medium.”

The France-born Pépin, who first appeared on TV as a favorite of Julia Child (he actually was asked to edit an early galley of the seminal Mastering the Art of French Cooking co-written by the as-yet-unknown Child), has been a mainstay on PBS since the late 1980.

His series produced by KQED-TV in San Francisco include The Complete Pepin, based off the success of his now-standard textbook La Technique, and Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home which launched in 1999. The duo won a Daytime Emmy as hosts in 2001. Other PBS series include Jacques Pépin: Fast Food My Way, Jacques Pépin: More Fast Food My Way and Essential Pepin.

“Daytime television has been forever changed by the culinary efforts of Jacques Pépin,” said David Michaels, SVP and executive producer of the Daytime Emmys. “Pépin’s body of work helped

inspire not just millions of cooks at home, but also the myriad staples of culinary television we now see.”