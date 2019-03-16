Judge Jeanine will have to find justice at a later date.

Jeanine Pirro’s weekly Fox News Channel program Justice with Judge Jeanine is being replaced tonight at 9 p.m. with a repeat the documentary Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith, according to a programming guide on the network’s website.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson told Deadline Saturday, but would not comment further.

The development comes after FNC condemned remarks Pirro made last Saturday that seemed to question the national loyalty of Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Muslim women who wear hijabs.

Referring to Omar, who is a practicing Muslim, Pirro said: “Think about it — Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

As Deadline previously reported, Fox immediately distanced itself from Pirro’s comments.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the netowkr said in a statement last weekend. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”