EXCLUSIVE: Parenthood alumna Joy Bryant is set as a lead opposite Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma in ABC’s untitled legal/family drama pilot from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. Also executive producing is Isaac Wright Jr., who was wrongfully convicted as drug kingpin but got his conviction overturned while in prison and became a licensed attorney.

Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the fictional project is a serialized legal and family drama that centers on Aaron (Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show also will, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, Kate (Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

ABC

Bryant will play Marie, Aaron’s ex-wife. She is intelligent, ﬁercely protective of her 17-year-old daughter Jasmine and carries the heavy burden of still loving the man she’s divorced. Marie is in an impossible situation, believing that Aaron never will get out of prison and yet having to try to move on with life.

Steinberg, Tillman, Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company and Wright Jr. executive produce the pilot adaptation alongside Robinson and Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV, where the company is based, co-produces with ABC Studios.

Best known for her role as Jasmine in long-running series Parenthood, Bryant currently stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in HBO’s Ballers. She also was seen in Amazon’s critically praised series Good Girls Revolt and in the final season of HBO’s Girls. Bryant is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.