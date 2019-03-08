EXCLUSIVE: Josh Levenbrown has joined UTA as an agent in the Alternative Television department, moving over from APA where he had been VP of that agency’s Alternative & Factual Programming division.

UTA said his client roster of showrunners and directors including Matt Cahoon (Hell’s Kitchen), Tom Danon (Real Housewives of Orange County), Michael Shea, Ian Mallahan (The Great Food Truck Challenge), Tim Eagan (Flip or Flop Atlanta), Keith Geller (Fear Factor) and Rob Hammersley (MythBusters) will join him in the move.

“With close to two decades of diversified industry experience and achievements, Josh will be a considerable asset at UTA,” said Brett Hansen, UTA’s head of Alternative TV. “We’re excited to welcome him to further serve our leading client roster.”

Added Levenbrown: “I’m thrilled to join UTA at such an exciting time of tremendous growth. Brett and his team have done an incredible job developing and elevating their business and I’m honored to join such an accomplished and successful team.”