EXCLUSIVE: Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise, Fox’s Lethal Weapon), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day, Fox’s Empire), and Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences, Netflix’s upcoming Let It Snow film) are set for supporting roles in the indie film Bailey and Darla, which stars Brittany Snow and Sam Richardson. First-time feature helmer Nico Raineau directed the pic from a screenplay he wrote with Lauren Schacher.

The plot centers on Darla (Snow), a cynical reporter whose sex addiction is getting in the way of her sex column, and her evolving relationship with Bailey, a well-meaning sweetheart who’s been dumped by his fiancé Elizabeth (Akana) and learns he has testicular cancer (again). Together they embark on an impromptu cross country road trip, recreating Darla’s myriad trysts from state to state. She’s looking for a story and he’s looking for a last hurrah; what they find is something neither expected.

Brewster plays Tanya, Darla’s no-nonsense boss, while Fox is Cindy, Bailey’s loving but somewhat overbearing mother.

Snow is producing the pic with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, and Highland Myst’s Jon Keeyes. Executive producers are Michael J. Rothstein, Matthew Heldermann, Luke Taylor, Shaun Sanghani, Sabine Stener, Martin Sprock, Ryan Johnson, James Sears Bryant, and Gigi Lacks, while Michael Palkovicz, Jackie Palkovicz, Alan Leibowitz, Jesse Murphy, and Kamar Kalpakciyan serve as co-exec producers.

Film Mode Entertainment is in charge of sales.