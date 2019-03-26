Fresh off a well-deserved, scare-the-money-out-your-pockets box office weekend for his horror Us and a PaleyFest panel for his forthcoming revival of the iconic Twilight Zone, Jordan Peele scaled down the spectacle and participated in the Upright Citizens Brigade’s (UCB) Q&A series in Los Angeles. In a conversation moderated by UCB co-founder Ian Roberts, Peele talked about his career in front of students of the famed improv training center and his role as a black auteur in a renaissance for underrepresented voices in Hollywood.

Considering the audience was filled with UCB improvisers and aspiring TV writers, producers and filmmakers, the majority of the conversation focused on Peele’s journey from aspiring to be a director to his time at Sarah Lawrence College to Mad TV to Key & Peele to Get Out to Us. He even went into detail about the time he auditioned for Saturday Night Live with his impression of Barack Obama during the 2008 writer’s strike and had the opportunity to fulfill his dream of being on the iconic show, but his contract with Mad TV wouldn’t allow him. He may not be bitter now, but back then he admitted that he was less than pleased — but all seemed to work out for him in the end.

Peele said that directing was always on his mind, but throughout his career in comedy, it kind of took a backseat. “I think I forgot about directing the day I didn’t get into NYU,” he said. “Maybe it wasn’t for me.” Still, he noticed that there was a lack of black directors and it weighed on him. As he moved through his comedy career with Mad TV and Key & Peele, pieces started to come together and he had a realization that in order to do exactly what he wanted he needed to produce his own things. He also had to direct — and thus his dream of being a director rushed to the front of the line.

Surprisingly, there was not much talk about Us to avoid spoilers — but then again, if you haven’t seen Us by now, what are you even doing with your life? However, there was also tons of talk about his creative process which has produced an iconic sketch comedy show and two stellar films. And like any good artist, his creative process involves a lot of self-doubt — and that’s when the weed comes into play. Peele laughed saying that he smokes lots of weed, but it’s all with the confines of reason and self-care. Because of all the self-doubt, he partakes cannabis to “push himself to his loving side” — and that side has given us some great things.

Get Out established Peele as a black auteur. He pointed out how the social thriller not only reflected the unsolicited attention he has received during his rise of fame but his experiences as a black man in white spaces. With Us, he gave us a straight horror which isn’t weighted with as much social commentary as his feature debut, but with a black cast, culture and music folded into the narrative, it contributes the growing need for representation in a predominantly white industry — especially with horror films. He doesn’t necessarily feel a pressure to put black actors on screen nor does he feel that he should be limited to what kind of films he can make. Instead, he recognizes his platform and what he can do to move the needle when it comes to inclusivity and moving the industry forward.

“The way I look at it with what I can do with my films is that I get to cast black people,” said Peele. “I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal that I want to make $20 million horror movie with a black family and they’ll just say yes.”

He continues, “I don’t see myself casting a white dude in a lead of a movie — it’s not because I don’t like white dudes. It’s because I’ve seen that movie.”

“We are in this time when there are so many great black directors right now,” he said. “The renaissance that has happened has proven myths of representation in the industry are false.”

Without a doubt, Peele has become a foremost auteur of our time — and his first two films are a testimony to that. His experience with improv and comedy are a large part of why his storytelling and filmmaking skills are razor sharp, focused and celebrated. During the Q&A people gushed about his skills and he shared the secret to his great filmmaking.

“I plan, plan and plan — but then I know the best things come with the unplanned,” he said. “The fun part is when things get fucked!”