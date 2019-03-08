It’s been 10 years since the last Jonas Brothers album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which was the second of two back-to-back No. 1 discs. Fast-forward a decade and the boys are back in town, even though none of the three was alive when Thin Lizzy scored with that rock classic. Or even when the Busboys used the title for their semi-hit.

Yes, it’s about time: Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are reunited, and it feels so good. (None was around when Peaches & Herb had their chart-topping smash, but enough with that). The trio is takin’ it to the streets with their very own edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” which airs tonight on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

With Joe riding shotgun, the clip’s first song happens to be the Jersey boys’ biggest US hit, 2008’s “Burnin’ Up,” and it’s followed by their first one, 2006’s “Time Machine.” There are more, but we won’t spoil it. There is, of course, the usual witty banter with James Corden. At one point, Nick mentions how he “sounded like a robot” in his old interviews when the bros were Disney stars. So it’s kinda funny when Corden asks him the worst thing about working for the Burbank behemoth.

The revived group has been taking over The Late Late Show this week, appearing each night since Monday. Check out their nearly 15-minute car ride above.