EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation) is joining Steve Carell and Rose Byrne in Jon Stewart’s sophomore feature as writer-director Irresistible, which we can confirm will be backed by Focus Features.

Set amidst a heated political campaign trail, the comedy is being produced by Vice and Moonlight producers Plan B with Focus and former The Daily Show host Stewart. Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide with shoot due to get underway this spring.

Focus’s Josh McLaughlin, president of production, will oversee the film. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said, “In the age of fake news, Jon Stewart continues to be the real deal. He’s been making us laugh at the bipartisan commitment to bending the truth for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with him and Plan B as Jon brings his signature wit to the big screen with the incredibly versatile talents of Steve, Rose, and Chris.”

Stewart is currently an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He made his feature directorial debut with 2014 drama Rosewater.

Cooper will next be seen co-starring opposite Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys in Marielle Heller’s Fred Rogers movie A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. He recently wrapped on Greta Gerwig’s Little Women opposite Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan. He is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Carell recently played Donald Rumsfeld in Vice and starred with Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy. Byrne’s recent credits include Instant Family and Peter Rabbit.