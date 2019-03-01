Johnny Depp has had a lot of legal run-ins the past few years, but this time it is distinctly personal.

Almost three years after news of the breakdown of The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s marriage to Amber Heard hit the public record, Depp is now suing his ex-wife and Aquaman star for $50 million for defamation.

“Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” says the suit in reaction to an op-end the actress penned for The Washington Post in mid-December last year.

“I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse,” Heard said in the “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” entitled Post piece, which never actually mentioned Depp by name but clearly didn’t have to – at not for this lawsuit.

“Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard, the complaint goes on to say. “Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016,” it adds in reference to the claims that Heard made in the couple’s short-lived union. A marriage that ended with a temporary restraining order against Depp and later a $7 million settlement, that Heard donated to charity.

Having long since denied the abuse allegations, the Hollywood Vampires guitarist clearly now thinks there was more going on.

“They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career,” today’s lawsuit postulates of the allegations of Depp’s violent misconduct.

Representatives for neither Depp nor Heard did not respond to request for comment on the filing. However, if their past legal entanglements are any indication, don’t expect the ambassador on women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union. to not enter her own POV into the docket soon.

This latest suit comes against the backdrop of Depp still battling it out on several other legal fronts. Despite a big win last summer, one of those battles include a $30 million malpractice action against the actor’s ex-attorneys at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman LLP.