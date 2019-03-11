John Oliver is robocalling all five FCC commissioners, including his nemesis, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, to protest Pai’s decision not to attack the scourge that increased by 50% in 2016.

Thanks to new tactics, which Oliver detailed on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, robocalling is only getting worse and some pundits estimate they will soon account for half of American’s mobile phone calls.

This, Oliver said, is a big problem for consumers because we have to use these phones. “We can’t go back to a time when people would just shout their message into a jar and then mail that jar across country,” Oliver explained. Because, of course, that was a terrible system and “only marginally more accurate than having AT&T now.”

“Oh, you like that, business daddy?” Oliver taunted his new bosses. “Johnny’s acting up again!”

FCC could do something about all the robocalling, but “unfortunately their current chair is…Ajit Pai,” Oliver said.

Pai says the right things, calling robocalls the scourge of civilization, says lot of right thing about these says scourge of civilization. But Pai actually is opposed rules that would curtail the calls and was happy when what rules there were got overturned. That’s despite the fact 60% of all complaints to the FCC are about robocalls, Oliver reported, citing CBS News.

The HBO late-night host then ticked off the many ways in which Pai could, but has failed to, fix the problem.

Worse yet, Pai is expected to bow to pressure from groups, like telemarketers and banks, and draw up a new, narrower, definition of what constitutes auto-dialing that would limit what would count as robocall. At which point the number of robocalls you get on your phone would skyrocket.

“If only there was a way to get the FCC’s attention,” Oliver mused.

If someone had the phone numbers of, say, all FCC commissioners, including Ajit Pai, “because then you could hypothetically set up a program to robocall those numbers every 90 minutes,” Oliver dreamed, with a message saying:

Hi FCC! This is John from Customer Service. Congratulations! You’ve just won a chance to lower robocalls in America today. Sorry, but I am a live person. Robocalls are incredibly annoying, and the person who can stop them is you! Talk to you again in 90 minutes. Here’s some bagpipe music:

“Yes, FCC, we meet again old friends,” Oliver said, addressing the agency he had previously urged viewers to contact to protest plans to dump net neutrality, crashing the org’s site.

“Except this time, unlike our past encounters I don’t actually need to ask hoards of real people to bombard you with messages,” Oliver said happily. “Because, with the miracle of robocalling, I can now do it all by myself!”

Robocalling is so easy only took the late-night show’s tech guy 15 minutes to work out how to do it, he reported.

Then Oliver pressed a big red button. Which sent in motion a Giant Finger. Which pressed an even bigger red button and the robocalling got underway.