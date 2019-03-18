John Oliver savaged Jay Leno’s call for more civility in late night TV on Last Week Tonight.

Last week, Leno stopped by NBC’s Today show and said he did not miss hosting a late-night show because “everything now is, if people don’t like your politics… everyone has to know your politics…But when people see you are one-sided, it just makes it tough.”

“I’d just like to see a bit of civility come back to it, you know?” Leno added.

During a segment on public shaming, Oliver said Monica Lewinsky had been put through “hell” after her Oval Office sex encounters with then President Bill Clinton.

Among the things she endured: endless late-night TV jokes, Oliver said. The most relentless: Jay Leno.

NBC

Oliver treated viewers to some from the Tonight show library.

-Leno joking it was so humid outside people’s clothes were “stickier than Monica Lewinsky”

-Leno snickering over a headline reading “Lewinsky Gets Back On Her Feet.”

-Leno doing a bit with a fake Dr. Seuss-ian book about Lewinky, titled The Slut in the Hat.

“And, if that’s what he means by civility, may I offer my new book: Oh the Places You Can Go Fuck Yourself, Jay Leno! Oliver snarked.



Not all public shaming it bad, Oliver acknowledged. It can “increase accountability” if a powerful person is behaving badly, he noted.

Fox News

“In fact it emerged just this week that Tucker Carlson – the answer to the question, ‘What if the sound “thud” grew a face’ – had said some awful things on a radio show a few years prior.

Among them, the Fox News Channel primetime star publicly called Iraqis “semi-literate primitive monkeys,” compared women to dogs, and said Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of his underage brides, “wasn’t that bad,” Oliver told viewers.

Carlson refused to apologize and, all week long, there have been trending hashtags “like #boycotttuckercarlson, #fIretuckercarlson, and #tuckercarlsonfuckshisroomba,” Oliver quipped, admitting the last one “technically” was not trending, “but I have this weird feeling it will be in 20 minutes or so.”

“I would argue that Tucker is actually a good example of an internet pile-on being merited,” Oliver argued. “He’s a public figure, he made his comments publicly, they are appalling and he’s standing by them.”