EXCLUSIVE: John Magaro has been cast in New Line’s The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, reteaming him with David Chase after he starred in Chase’s 2012 movie Not Fade Away.

As with the other cast for Saints there’s no word on who Magaro is playing, but he joins Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and Michael Gandolfini in the pic set in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, when African Americans and Italian Americans in the city were at each other’s throats. That clash became lethal when it spread to gangsters of each group. Several Sopranos characters are expected to be part of the mix, with Gandolfini to play the younger version of his dad’s character Tony Soprano.

Magaro starred in Not Fade Away, also set in New Jersey in the 1960s, about a group of friends who try and form a rock band. It was loosely based on Chase’s own life, and he made his feature directorial debut with the pic.

Chase is producing The Many Saints of Newark and co-wrote the script with fellow producer Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor is directing. Nicole Lambert, Marcus Viscidi and Michael Disco are executive producers.

Magaro, whose film credits include The Big Short, Carol and The Finest Hours, currently co-stars opposite Ellen Page in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, and he recently wrapped shooting the lead in Kelly Reichardt's First Cow.