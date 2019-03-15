Jimmy Kimmel pounced on President Donald Trump’s second attack on late-night TV hosts.

While acknowledging that he and his colleagues talk a lot about Trump, “It’s unusual that he talks about us,” Kimmel admitted.

He guessed that Trump’s second shot was part of a campaign to distract his base from his defeat in the Senate today. As expected, a dozen Republicans on Thursday joined Democrats to block the national emergency Trump declared to circumvent Congress and finance his southern border wall.

Trump’s tweet:

The three very weak and untalented late night “hosts” are “fighting over table scraps. Carson did a great job, it wasn’t political. I don’t know what they’re going to do in 2024 when he’s no longer President? Will be wacky in the unemployment line.” Michael Loftus @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

“First of all, I don’t know why he would call Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weak and untalented,” Kimmel joked in response. “Those guys are friends of mine — and I think that’s very rude.”

Meanwhile, “fighting over table scraps” is not a great metaphor, Kimmel said. He advised POTUS that a better one would be “more like a Hometown Buffet in hell: It’s all the crab legs you can eat, but you’re never allowed to stop eating them, they just keep coming.”

In answer to Trump’s question as to what the hosts will do once they haven’t got him to kick around any more, Kimmel answered: “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I know that I am going to Disneyland on that day!”

One day earlier, Trump tweeted that the late-night shows were “unwatchable,” adding, “But remember, WE are number one – President!”

“What a snowflake,” Kimmel snarked.

“I don’t want to talk about Donald Trump every night. None of us do. But he gives us no choice,” Kimmel said Wednesday night. He explained that, before 10 AM that day:

-Trump’s former campaign chairman had been sentenced to prison for the second time in a week.

-Trump called himself the most successful president in history.

-Trump tweeted to let people know his wife hasn’t been replaced with a body double.

He also reminded: “Obama wore mom jeans one time – we joked about it for six straight years.”