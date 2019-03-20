“This is ridiculous. The captain of The Donald Trump Fan Club is suing and two anonymous Twitter accounts for $A250M” for saying mean things about him, ABC late night star Jimmy Kimmel told viewers Tuesday night.

“He’s literally suing an imaginary cow,” Kimmel said of the congressman who previously co-sponsored a bill discouraging frivolous lawsuits. One of the Twitter accounts goes by the name Devin Nunes’ Cow.

For viewers not familiar with California’s GOP Rep. Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intel Committee, Kimmel explained, “You know how there is that one zit on the end of your nose that keeps coming back.? That’s Devin Nunes.”

The kind of cow tweets that sent Nunes running to his lawyer:

“Devin’s boots are full of manure. He’s udder-ly worthless and it’s pasture time to mooove him to prison.”

Kimmel agreed “we can’t have our livestock insulting” our representatives in Washington, begging viewers “please don’t follow @DevinCow on Twitter.”

(Morning Joe took up the follower-drive in the morning, opening with a clip of Kimmel’s Tuesday broadcast.)