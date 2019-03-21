ABC has unveiled Jimmy Kimmel’s guest list for JKL’s first Las Vegas trip.

Among his guests: Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Celine Dion, The Killers, James Taylor, Marshmello featuring Chvrches, and more.

JKL will air five original shows from Vegas, starting Monday, April 1.

The show will tape in front of a live audience from Caesars Entertainment’s Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Kimmel’s first Vegas road trip was announced, minus details, during ABC’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, where Kimmel was a surprise attendee to introduce the network’s new entertainment president Karey Burke.

Kimmel’s late-night show has made a franchise out of its an annual trip to Brooklyn the past few autumns, doing a week’s worth of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers of Live! David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron are co-executive producers. The show is produced by 12:05 AM Productions in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.