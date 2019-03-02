Jerry Lee Lewis, the 83-year-old rock ‘n roll pioneer known as “The Killer,” has suffered a minor stroke but is expected to be make a full recovery.

A statement issued by his publicist, Zach Farnum, said the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame keyboardist had the stroke Thursday night, but is recuperating in Memphis. So far, no scheduled shows are affected, Farnum said. Lewis is scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April.

Lewis is best known for early rock classics like”Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’.” He was also a member of the “Million Dollar Quartet” with Carl Perkins, Elvis and Johnny Cash.

“The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated,” said a web statement.

Lewis started in rock and then moved to country music, scoring an overall dozen gold records in the combined genres. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1976. His life was chronicled in the movie Great Balls of Fire, starring Dennis Quaid.