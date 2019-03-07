Former Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison is set as the lead of Under the Bridge, CBS’ drama pilot from Mistresses executive producer Rina Mimoun and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun and directed by Victoria Mahoney, centers on surgeon Caitlin Lanchaster (Morrison). When a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, Caitlin rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Morrison’s Caitlin Lancaster is a cardiothoracic surgeon who has managed to be ambitious without offending anyone, a skill-set one acquires as a woman. Curious, open, but never naive, Caitlin is forced to return to work after a self-imposed sabbatical when her husband is voted out of the medical practice they created together with their group of best friends.

David Ajala co-starres in the pilot, which Mimoun and Mahoney executive produce with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Morrison starred on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Fox’s House for six seasons each. She also spent a season on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, and Under the Bridge marks her return to the network.

Morrison, who recently directed an episode of the new HBO series Euphoria, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Stone Genow.