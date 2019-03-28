EXCLUSIVE: The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer and Swimming with the Sharks star Frank Whaley have boarded STX’s Hustlers, joining a huge cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles , Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette and Mette Towley.

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s (The Meddler) movie, inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article, follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Brewer will play Dawn, an exotic dancer who is part of the crew of savvy former strip club employees. Whaley’s role is being kept wraps.

Brewer recently starred in Focus Features/Participant/DreamWorks’ Captive State and also stars in Blumhouse’s Cam for Netflix. Her previous credits also include Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Black Mirror. She’ll next star in Seperation opposite Rupert Friend, as well as Now Is Everything opposite Anthony Hopkins. Brewer is repped by CAA, Inphenate, and attorneys at Schreck, Rose, Dapello.

Whaley is currently recurring on Interrogation for CBS All Access, and is well known for such pics as Pulp Fiction, Field of Dreams, Swimming with Sharks, and Born on the Fourth of July. Whaley portrayed Agent Van Miller on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. He also starred opposite Richard Dreyfuss in ABC miniseries Madoff and played Detective Rafael Scarfe in Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix. Whaley can next be seen in the Blumhouse anthology series Into the Dark on Hulu. He is repped by Abrams Artists and Karen Forman Management.