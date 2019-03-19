A re-imagining of the 1997 Broadway musical Jekyll and Hyde will be the first project under Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris’ Lexicon and Richard Saperstein’s Bluestone Entertainment. Dinelaris has written a script and plans to produce a film version under the Lexicon banner.

The original musical featured music by Frank Wildhorn, a book by Leslie Bricusse and lyrics by Wildhorn, Bricusse and Steve Cuden. Though it opened to mixed critical reviews, the production was popular with audiences and ran for nearly four years and subsequently toured the globe. A 2013 Broadway revival was short-lived (and a film project, announced that same year Mike Medavoy, Rick Nicita and production company RP Media, came to naught; the new project is unrelated).

In a statement, Dinelaris said, “Bringing the gritty potential of Leslie and Frank’s stirring gothic musical to the big screen made Jekyll & Hyde the perfect project to launch Lexicon, which is focused on character driven, muscular storytelling.”

In a joint statement, Bricusse and Wildhorn said, “After 30 years of our stage productions playing successfully in almost every major country in the world, we are absolutely thrilled to see our musical version of Jekyll and Hyde becoming a major motion picture.”

Lexicon was created by Dinelaris and partner Rob Quadrino as what they describe as “a home for exceptional writers, which supports, mentors and protects their stories, from conception through production in film, TV or stage.” Lexicon has a first-look deal with Saperstein’s Bluestone, with Saperstein producing Jekyll and Hyde alongside Lexicon’s Dinelaris and Quadrino, and Fezziwig Studios’ Dan Angel, Brian Gott, and Marc Iannarino. Phil Kim and David Segel will serve as executive producers.

To mark the launch of the project, Dinelaris and Wildhorn will host a performance of Jekyll & Hyde music on March 21 in New York featuring Deborah Cox, Laura Osnes, Matthew James Thomas and Bonnie Milligan.

In addition to sharing the original screenplay Oscar for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Dinelaris co-produced The Revenant and wrote the book for the 2015 Broadway musical On Your Feet! about the life and music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Dinelaris is represented by CAA.