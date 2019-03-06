The Independent Filmmaker Project said Wednesday it has hired producer Jeffrey Sharp as Executive Director at the indie film organization, which is behind among other initiatives the annual Gotham Awards. He takes the post left vacant by Joana Vicente, who exited in August after eight years to join the Toronto Film Festival.

Sharp has a diverse list of accomplishments including producing and distributing via Hart Sharp Entertainment the films Boys Don’t Cry and You Can Count On Me; publishing books digitally under his Open Road Integrated Media; producing Starz’s Outlander via his Story Mining and Supply Co.; and launching Sharp Independent Pictures in partnership with GEM Pictures in 2016 to develop, finance and produce films and TV shows for the U.S. and China co-production market.

IFP said today in a release Sharp was selected by the IFP board of directors after a nationwide search conducted by Korn Ferry.

“We are delighted to have Jeff join IFP as its leader,” IFP co-chairs Anthony Bregman and Jim Janowitz said. “His credentials and background are a perfect fit with our organization. He has developed and produced prestigious independent films. He has extensive non-profit experience as a co-founder and chair of the Hamptons International Film Festival Advisory Board. He has experience in related fields such as publishing and digital innovation. He has built successful companies.He has broad contacts across foundations, arts organizations and government. He has a stellar reputation among his peers. Among a strong group of candidates, Jeff stood out, and we are excited to bring Jeff on board to lead IFP into its 40th year and beyond.”

He now takes on overseeing an organization that champions the indie film biz and connects artists with resources at all stages of development and distribution. In addition to the Gotham Awards which kick off the film-awards season each fall, programs include its Independent Film Week; Filmmaker Magazine; and the Made in NY Media Center by IFP, a tech and media incubator space developed with the New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“I am tremendously honored to be joining the IFP as its new executive director,” said Sharp. “IFP has had an enormous impact on the independent film industry in New York and around the world for the past 40 years. I am excited to begin working with the talented IFP team, IFP members and alumni as we continue to explore new opportunities and expand on Joana Vicente’s remarkable legacy.”