The restructuring upheavals at AT&T-owned WarnerMedia will reportedly see CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker assume oversight on Turner Sports, according to a report.

Turner is a sports powerhouse, with broadcasting contracts with Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the PGA Championship, The NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championships, and other leagues.

AT&T is combining many of the business operations of HBO and Turner Networks, according to the Wall Street Journal. Turner Networks controls channels TNT, TBS, AT&T SportsNet, and TruTV, as well as digital media outlets NCAA.com, NBA.com, PGATour.com and PGA.com. Turner also runs NBA TV on behalf of the league. It also owns sports news website Bleacher Report, and has control of B/R Live, a US sports streaming service offering live streaming of premium sporting events as well as per-game, monthly and annual subscriptions for soccer matches.