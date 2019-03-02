The restructuring upheavals at AT&T-owned WarnerMedia will reportedly see CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker assume oversight on Turner Sports, according to a report.
Turner is a sports powerhouse, with broadcasting contracts with Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the PGA Championship, The NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championships, and other leagues.
Zucker has previously been responsible for sporting events in his post as CEO of NBC Universal Television Group. While there, Zucker oversaw all programming across the company’s television properties, sports and the Olympics.
Zucker and CNN have so far declined comment on the potential move.