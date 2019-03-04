In statements provided to Deadline by WarnerMedia, which earlier this morning announced Bob Greenblatt’s arrival as chairman and head of direct-to-consumer, three executives receiving promotions reflected on their expanded roles.

Here are the statements in full:

Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports, and President, CNN: “My two greatest passions in life have always been news and sports, so being able to oversee both CNN and Turner Sports is as good as it gets. It remains the honor of my professional career to lead CNN, especially when the world continues to need it most. I am now thrilled to add Turner Sports, and its world class properties and talent, to this portfolio. I believe it makes enormous sense to have all of WarnerMedia’s live programming and most significant digital offerings in one place. I am excited to be part of this brand new chapter of WarnerMedia and have tremendous confidence in its new leadership team.”

Kevin Tsujihara, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros.: “This reorganization takes advantage of WarnerMedia’s resources and opportunities in new and exciting ways. Bringing the Cartoon Network, TCM and Otter Media brands into the Warner Bros. family will allow us to rapidly grow our reach, programming and product offerings in key audience segments, including kids and young adults, while providing great growth opportunities across our consumer products group. We’re excited to start working with our new colleagues to unlock the potential of all of our great assets.”

Gerhard Zeiler, WarnerMedia Chief Revenue Officer: “Combining all of WarnerMedia’s affiliates and advertising sales together under one roof affords us the opportunity to not only align our businesses as a team, but also to deliver more effective results for our advertisers, distributors and any other business partners. This is an exciting challenge and I am looking forward to working under the new WarnerMedia operation model.”