Actor Jed Allan, who built a long career in soap operas and other media as a family patriarch, died Saturday. according to his son’s post on Facebook. He was 84.

Allan began his career on the CBS soaps Love of Life and The Secret Storm, then joined Days of Our Lives in 1971. He played the role of Don Craig for 14 years, then segued in 1986 to patriarch C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara.

When that show ended in 1993, he joined Beverly Hills 90210 as Rush Sanders, the father of Ian Ziering’s Steve. But the lure of soaps was still strong and in 2004, he temporarily took over the role of General Hospital‘s Edward Quartermaine.

Aside from soaps, Allan played Forest Ranger Scott Turner on Lassie for three years, the main human companion for the collie. He also appeared as the host of Celebrity Bowling in the 1970s, and hosted a game show pilot, Temptation, in 1981. He was also in numerous TV movies.

Born Jed Allan Brown, he was married to Toby Brown until her death in 2001. The couple had three sons, Mitch, Dean, and Rick.

No memorial plans have been announced.