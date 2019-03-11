Fox News condemned its own Jeanine Pirro over comments the host made Saturday that seemed to question the national loyalty of Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Muslim women who wear hijab.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement last night. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro made the offensive comments on her show Saturday. Referring to Rep. Oman, who is a practicing Muslim and wears a hijab, Pirro appeared to question Omar’s national loyalty on Saturday’s edition of her Justice show: “Think about it: Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Pirro’s comments drew quick criticism, including from a Fox News colleague. Hufsa Kamal, an associate producer for Fox News host Bret Baier, tweeted, “@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself.”

Last night, Pirro revisited the topic on her own show, denying that she had called Omar “un-American.” Her intention, she said, “was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Others weighing in on Pirro’s comments have included Bret Stephens, a New York Times conservative columnist; Fox News contributor Guy Benson; and CNN’s Brian Stelter.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

Jeanine Pirro is a disgrace. Ilhan Omar's right to wear hijab in accordance with her religious convictions is as constitutional as an Orthodox Jewish woman's right to wear a sheitel. Anything less is un-American. https://t.co/O4fpTJujao — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) March 10, 2019

“My intention was to ask a question and start a debate” is almost identical to Omar’s defense of her own dual loyalty smear. It’s not a good one. https://t.co/IdaL1paGZu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 11, 2019