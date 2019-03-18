John Hodges, one of the founders of A24 who exited soon after the indie studio’s Moonlight won the Best Picture Oscar in 2017, has found a new gig. Jax Media, the TV production company behind TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Netflix’s Russian Doll and ABC’s The Conners among several other TV series, is expanding into movie production and has hired Hodges as Head of Film.

In the newly created role, Hodges will oversee and grow all of Jax Media’s film projects.

“We are thrilled to have someone of John’s pedigree join the Jax Media team and lead our expansion into the film world,” Jax partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch said Monday in announcing the hire. “John’s experience and taste is evident in the films he has developed and produced over the years. His relationship with talent and creators is exceptional and we look forward to having him make Jax his new home.”

Jax Media’s production model provides production from development through post while allowing talent partners to maintain control of their content. So far on the TV side — covering scripted and non-scripted as well as stand-up specials — it has seen success. Its projects include Netflix’s Russian Dolls, TBS’ Full Frontal and Search Party, the newly launched Desus and Mero on Showtime, ABC’s Roseanne and spinoff The Conners, and TV Land-turned-Paramount Network series Younger. It also produced Comedy Central’s Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer.

Its comedy special credits include working with the likes of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Ray Romano, Mike Birbiglia and Jeffrey Ross. It’s currently in production on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show with Issa Rae and Robin Thede, Paul Rudd’s Netflix series Living with Yourself, and Darren Star’s upcoming Paramount Net series Emily in Paris.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Jax,” Hodges said. “Theirs is a potent brand that I’ve admired for a long time, and their reputation as innovative partners to talent is second to none.”