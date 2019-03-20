Jason Patric, the actor known for his roles in films like The Lost Boys, After Dark My Sweet, and Speed 2: Cruise Control, has signed with Abrams Artists Agency for theatrical representation. Patric, who was previously repped by APA, recently filmed The Yellow Birds opposite Jennifer Aniston and Toni Collette and co-starred in the Fox series, Wayward Pines.

Patric, son of actor/playwright Jason Miller, has appeared in stage productions such as Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Beirut, Out of Gas on Lover’s Leap, Henry V, and the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play That Championship Season.

His forthcoming film slate includes the action-thriller Hour Of Lead, from writer-director Peter Facinelli, the William Coakley-directed indie, Runt, and psychological thriller, Becoming, with Toby Kebbell.

Patric will continue to be repped by Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal.