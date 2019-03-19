Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) is set as a lead opposite John Slattery in neXT, Fox’s AI thriller drama pilot from 20th Century Fox TV.

Written on spec by Manny Coto and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO, Paul Leblanc (Slattery), who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent (Fernanda Andrade ) and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand, the series also presents us with a villain like we’ve never seen before, one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Harner will play Ted LeBlanc, a corporate executive at a tech company, Paul’s (Slattery) somewhat narrow-minded younger brother.

Veteran theater actor Harner received critical praise for his role as Agent Roy Petty in Netflix’s Ozark, and has also been seen recently in High Maintenance, and in memorable arcs on Ray Donovan, Scandal, Homeland, The Blacklist and Betrayal. He also was a series regular on JJ Abrams’ Alcatraz.

Harner is repped by ICM Partners, ATA Management and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.