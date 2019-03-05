EXCLUSIVE: Jared Harris, perhaps best known for roles in AMC’s Mad Men and Netflix’s The Crown, has signed on for the Daniel Espinosa-directed the Spider-Man Universe spinoff, Morbius, at Sony Pictures. Jared Leto is attached to take on the role of Dr. Michael Morbius, the renowned biochemist created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane.

Michael Morbius first debuted in the 1970s The Amazing Spider-Man #101 issue. He attempts to cure a fatal blood disease by injecting himself with a treatment serum derived from bats, which transforms him into the anti-hero Morbius. He has all the qualities of a vampire, including a taste for human blood.

Harris’ role is being kept under wraps.

Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penned the screenplay while Avi Arad, Matt Tolmachm and Lucas Foster are producing. Palak Patel will oversee for the studio.

Harris (the son of famed Irish actor Richard Harris) has an extensive list of credits that include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Allied. More recently he’s appeared on shows like The Terror, The Expanse, and has upcoming the HBO miniseries, Chernobyl, and Carnival Row on Amazon.

He’s repped by ICM, Gateway Management, and Independent.