Janice Freeman Dies: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Was 33 Years Old

Former The Voice Season 13 contestant Janice Freeman died Saturday, March 2 in Pasadena, Calif. of a blood clot. She was 33 years old and her death was confirmed by her family.

Reports indicate Freeman was at home with her husband when she had trouble breathing. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 PM.

Freeman was selected for the team coached by Miley Cyrus during her show tenure in 2017, eventually placing in the show’s top 11 contestants before being eliminated. She remained close with Cyrus after the show, with Cyrus helping financially as Freeman battled other health problems, including lupus, meningitis, and cervical cancer.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said in an Instagram live video. “You got somebody that got your back.”

Cyrus posted a tribute on Instagram to Freeman.