EXCLUSIVE: Janelle Monáe is set to star in an upcoming Lionsgate movie project from visionary activist filmmaking duo Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz. Details of the feature are being cloaked in secrecy, but it will rep Bush + Renz’s feature film writing and directing debut.

Bush + Renz are known for their deep creative layers, highlighting social issues as a hallmark of their innovative, edgy approach. They have worked on campaigns partnering with the MLK Memorial Foundation and Amnesty International, as well as directing Jay-Z’s politically charged music visual “Kill Jay-Z,” garnering them significant praise. Their viral police brutality PSA produced by activist icon Harry Belafonte titled “Against the Wall” starring Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover and Michael K. Williams solidified their voices, not only as important American artists but also celebrated visual activists in their field.

The film will be produced by QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. Zev Foreman will also produce, as will Lezlie Wills. QC Entertainment – led by partners McKittrick, Mansfield and Edward H. Hamm Jr. — have been behind two of the most talked about recent films in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Both critical and commercial successes have lead to back-to-back Oscar Best Picture nominations for the producers.

McKittrick also recently produced Peele’s Us which is starting previews tonight for an opening tomorrow. Foreman executive produced the Oscar-nominated Best Picture Dallas Buyers Club, among other films.

Monáe is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer, activist and actress known for her unique style and groundbreaking sound. She released her third solo album, Dirty Computer, in April 2018. Her past acting credits include the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and Best Picture winner Moonlight. She will be a leading voice in the upcoming animated feature UglyDolls. She also is the voice of Peg in Disney’s live-action version of Lady and the Tramp, stars in Focus Features’ Harriet, and is playing Dorothy Pitman Hughes in The Glorias: A Life on the Road.

Monáe is repped by Wondaland Arts and WME. Bush + Renz are repped by Fourward, RLT Group and Gang Tyre. Monáe’s Wondaland Pictures entered in a first-look deal with Universal Pictures back in November.