The fifth and final season of the CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 800,000 viewers), which resolved the big Michael finale cliffhanger, premiered Wednesday to solid numbers on a mixed night that also saw the debut of CBS’ competition series Million Dollar Mile (1.0, 4.07M) and the return of NBC’s Chicago dramas which helped the network win the night in the demo and total viewers. Most other shows ticked down, though not CBS’ Survivor (1.5, 7.60M), which rebounded two tenths from a week ago finish as primetime’s top-rated offering.

Jane, for which the CW is working on a spinoff, bowed even with its Season 4 debut in October 2017 and gained a tenth from last season’s finale as it moved for its swan song from Friday to Wednesday. Leading into it on Wednesday, Riverdale (0.3, 850K) at 8 PM was even with a week ago.

NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2, 7.99M) won the 8 PM slot, which included Survivor and Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.97M), off a tenth to series lows in both metrics. At 9 PM, Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.18M) was the night’s most-watched show. Second in the hour was the debut of Million Dollar Mile, the obstacle course series that counts LeBron James among its exec producers and is hosted by Tim Tebow. Fox’s Star (0.9, 3.17M), like Empire, was off a tenth.

At 10 PM, Chicago PD (1.1, 7.06M) completed NBC’s most-watched sweep against CBS’ SEAL Team (0.6, 3.88M) and ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier (0.5, 2.95M), off again but not helped by a night of comedy reruns on the network as its lead-in.

Overall, NBC (1.1, 7.74M) took the top spots Wednesday, with CBS (1.0, 5.18M) and Fox (1.0, 3.57M) tying for second in the demo. ABC (0.5, 2.77M) and CW (0.3, 820K) followed.