EXCLUSIVE: Weeds alum Hunter Parrish is set as the male co-lead opposite Jacqueline Grace Lopez in Jane the Novela, the CW’s Jane the Virgin spinoff pilot. The telenovela anthology series project hails from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, star Gina Rodriguez, exec producers Ben Silverman and director Brad Silberling, as well as studio CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jane scribe Valentina Garza and directed by Brad Silberling, Jane the Novela is a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of Jane the Virgin, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself.

The first installment takes place at the intersection of Napa Valley wine country and the San Francisco art scene and pairs family secrets and sins of the past with twists, tropes, and a bloody bottle of red. It centers on Estela (Lopez), an up-and-coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

Being “in the tradition of Jane the Virgin,” Jane the Novela mirrors the setup of the original series. It too follows a driven, imaginative twentysomething Latina woman (Lopez) who is torn between her boyfriend, Luen, and Felix (Parrish), a handsome, rich guy. In this case, Luen is head of security while Felix is in the wine business vs. Jane Villanueva’s (Rodriguez) cop boyfriend Michael and love interest Rafael, a hotel heir.

Parrish’s Felix is Napa’s most eligible bachelor and heir apparent to his family’s winery. Although his future looks bright, Felix is tortured by the secrets of his past. Marcia Cross plays Felix’s glamorous mother Renata.

Parrish, who starred for eight seasons as Mary-Louise Parker’s son, Silas, on Showtime’s Weeds, is currently filming Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Ratched. He most recently was seen in recurring roles on NBC’s This Is Us and ABC’s Quantico. He also starred as the male lead opposite Anna Camp and Genevieve Angelson on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt and recurred on Amazon’s The Hand of God. He’s repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.