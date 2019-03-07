Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour is set as a series regular opposite Adan Canto and Heather Graham in The Hypnotist’s Love Story, ABC’s drama pilot based on the bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

Written by Katie Wech and directed by Francesca Gregorini, The Hypnotist’s Love Story centers on successful hypnotherapist Ellen, who after a string of failed romances is optimistic about her current boyfriend, Patrick (Canto), until he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend Sasha (Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Seymour will play Anne, Ellen’s mother, a stylish, independent single mother by choice who is confounded by her daughter’s longing for traditional romance.

Wech and Graham executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television. ABC Studios is the studio.

Seymour is currently filming Season 2 of The Kominsky Method on which she plays Madelyn. Her recent credits include a starring role in PopTV’s Let’s Get Physical, Sky TV drama Hooten and the Lady and Broad Green Pictures feature Just Getting Started. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.