Emmy winner Jane Curtin has been tapped as the larger-then-life character at the center of United We Fall, ABC’s multicamera family comedy from Making History creator Julius Sharpe, Seth Gordon, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Sharpe and directed by Mark Cendrowski, United We Fall is a profoundly realistic, multicultural sitcom that shows how, when two people, Bill and Jo, with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

ABC

Curtin will play Bill’s extremely judgmental mother, who went through a health scare two years ago. Bill and Jo did the right thing and took her in, then Sandy miraculously recovered and never left. Sandy doesn’t understand the challenges of modern parenting, yet she weighs in on everything that Bill and Jo do to let them know it’s wrong. The only thing that’s great for Bill is that Sandy will criticize Jo in a way he agrees with but is too scared to admit. On the other hand, Sandy will criticize Bill in a way Jo agrees with, and that sucks for Bill.

Sharpe executive produces with Julia Gunn and Gordon. Sony TV, where Sharpe and Gordon’s Exhibit A Film company are under deals, co-produces with ABC Studios. Gunn is head of TV development and production at Exhibit A.

Saturday Night Live alumna Curtin won two Emmys for her starring role on Kate & Allie. He extensive series credits also include starring roles on 3rd Rock From the Sun and Unforgettable. On ABC, she starred on family Comedy Crumbs. She recently reprised her role from the hit The Librarian TV movies on offshoot series The Librarians. She is repped by ICM Partners.