Aquaman director has emerged as the go-to-guy for DC Comics heroes, especially if they like things wet and now his Swamp Thing has a debut date.

It was announced at WonderCon today that Crystal Reed, Derek Mears and Andy Bean-led original live action series will premiere on the increasingly packed DC Universe streaming service on May 31.

With 90210 and Sharknado star Ian Ziering on-board too, the Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman penned Swamp Thing follows Reed’s Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh …well, you know the comic drill, the swamp is about to hit the fan.

The series is produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. TV. The pilot is written by Verheiden and Dauberman, and Underworld helmer Len Wiseman is directing.

WonderCon runs until March 31 in Anaheim.