Imagine Kids & Family and JIMMY Patterson Books have struck a deal to develop five children’s books written by bestselling author James Patterson into film and TV properties. It marks the latest pact for Imagine Entertainment’s label since its launch in January, run by Stephanie Sperber and tasked with developing and producing film, TV and short-form digital content in the kids and family entertainment space.

The companies said Wednesday the titles being developed initially include Patterson’s series House of Robots, about a boy and his robot brother; the adventurer series Treasure Hunters; I Funny, about a middle school boy trying to become the world’s greatest stand-up comic; and the upcoming YA novel Sophia, Princess Among Beasts.

They will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids & Family president Sperber, and Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout from James Patterson Entertainment.

Imagine Kids & Family recently announced a team-up with Life to develop an animated series Life for Kids, using images from the iconic magazine to tell stories about history.

Variety first broke the news of the Patterson deal today.