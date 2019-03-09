Actor James McAvoy found a Sharpie on Oscars night and decided to have some fun with it. Now he’s turning that whim into a charitable endeavor. The BAFTA and Golden Globes-nominated actor, known for his roles as Professor Charles Xavier in several X-men films and as a man with 23 personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, found a Sharpie on the floor at the Oscars.

“I started to ask all our celebrity friends to start signing my shirt,” he said in an Instagram post. “I don’t know why I had that idea, but I did.” Actually, McAvoy later admitted it was an “off-the-cuff, alcohol-infused idea.”

He proceeded to collect autographs from his fellow celebs across his crisp white shirt, even though he was a presenter and would be viewed by millions.

But now a better idea has emerged from that light-hearted fun. McAvoy has started a campaign where “I get to auction it off and raise money for an organization that means a lot to me!”

McAvoy is requesting a $10 minimum donation to Ronald McDonald House New York for a chance to win the shirt, which he claims will be clean. The shirt contains the signatures of McAvoy, Brie Larsen, Frances McDormand, Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Bryana Holly, Amanda Peet, Melissa McCarthy, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nicholas Hoult, Karamo Brown, Taylor Swift, Rumer Willis, Rashida Jones, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, Elizabeth Banks, Kerry Washington, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, and Michelle Yeoh. There are a few others, but “we’re still trying to decipher!”