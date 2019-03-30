Life is slowly returning to normal for writer/director James Gunn. After vanishing from last summer in the midst of a controversy over his past tweets, Gunn has apparently resumed regular social media activity now that he’s been reinstated by Disney for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Although Gunn resurfaced on Twitter March 15 after coming back to Disney by posting a thank-you note, today he did his first “normal” post since then, promoting his forthcoming Brightburn film, a superhero story with a twist that offers a subversive take on the genre.

Here’s Gunn’s first two return tweets: