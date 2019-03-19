James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, will host the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards have announced.

The gig marks Corden’s second time hosting The Tony Awards. He previously hosted the Emmy-winning 70th Annual Tony Awards. Corden himself won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for 2012’s One Man. Two Guvnors.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” Corden said in a statement.

“James is not only a beloved talent, he is also a veteran of the stage and has a true passion for Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing. “We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us this year at the Tony Awards.”

“We are thrilled to have the one and only James Corden return to host his second Tony Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theater. He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage – with James, anything can happen, and probably will.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 20th consecutive year. Ben Winston is a producer.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/delayed PT) from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS.